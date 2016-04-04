AND THE WINNER IS ...

I think that the winner of tonight’s game will be the team that plays smarter. Fewer tunrovers and other mistakes, and clever plays will put more points on the board. To find out which is the smarter team, I turned to “Time” magazine. According to “Time,” Villanova basketball has a higher graduation rate than Carolina’s. Since education appears to be more important at Villanova, I look for one of the smart Wildcats to be holding the trophy tonight – and to be holding a diploma in June.





