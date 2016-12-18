NO NEWS IS FAKE NEWS

There has been a great deal of fake news mixed up with real news lately. Some people have a hard time telling the difference. The way it works is, a person puts something on the internet that they claim is true, then other people pick that item up and put it on more sites, and pretty soon millions of people believe that Hillary Clinton was involved in a child pornography ring run from the back rooms of a pizza joint.

To be fair, Donald Trump has also been the victim of fake news. The bulk of the untrue statements about him have come in the weeks after he was elected. And there have been plenty of them. Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real and what's fake. However, it's probably fake news if it sounds like it's meant to discredit the person, and if it just sounds completely crazy.

Let's turn to Trump's alleged cabinet appointments. Several news outlets report that Mr. Trump plans on appointing Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State. Tillerson is the CEO of Exxon Mobil and has such close ties to Russia that Vladimir Putin gave him an award. I'm not kidding. Yet some internet wackos actually want us to believe that Trump would choose somebody like that as Secretary of State!

And are we really supposed to believe that Donald Trump wants as his Secretary of Labor someone who is against raising the minimum wage for … labor? And do they think we will fall for the "news" that he wants as his Secretary of Interior someone who gets a 3% score from conservation groups? How stupid do they think we are?

His pick for Treasury Secretary is alleged to be somebody who worked at Goldman Sachs for 17 years. This can't be true, because he blasted Hillary Clinton's relationship with Goldman Sachs countless times as he cheered on the chants of "lock her up."

I won't even get into the absence of believability when it comes to Ben Carson being part of his cabinet, or that woman from the World Wrestling Federation.

Sleazy rumors about Trump are not restricted to his alleged cabinet appointments. Just the other day, I read that he doesn't want to get the national security briefing every day. The story said that he finds them boring and repetitious. Come on, no President would be that irresponsible. I also heard that he no longer plans on building a wall and making Mexico pay for it. That was such a key part of his campaign that Trump going back on that would be almost as ludicrous as if he were to go back on his promise to prosecute Hillary Clinton on his first day in office.

Perhaps the most ridiculous fake news about him is the story that during his Presidency, he will remain involved with NBC's "Apprentice" show and even have his name still on the credits as Executive Producer. Think for a moment about the lofty position that he will soon hold. Does anyone really think that the President of the United States would actually care about having his name on a television reality show? Nobody could really have that kind of need for attention, right?